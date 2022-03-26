But Tuesday's matchwinner at Rochdale, Jordan Bowery, again had to make do with a place on the bench and there was no place in the 18 for George Maris, replaced on the bench by Lucan Akins, returning from injury.

Stags' team sheet hinted at three at the back with wing backs.

Struggling Oldham, without a win in five games, made two changes with two changes from Tuesday evening with skipper Carl Piergianni back in defence after his two-match suspension and a return also for midfielder Dylan Bahamboula.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - one change today.

STAGS: Bishop, Hewitt, O'Toole, Hawkins, Perch, McLaughlin, Wallace, Longstaff Quinn, Murphy, Oates. Subs: Stech, Johnson, Akins, Rawson, Stirk, Lapslie, Bowery.