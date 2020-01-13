Keeper Bobby Olejnik calls on fans to stick with struggling Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik has urged the fans to stick with the side as they struggle for consistency at the One Call Stadium.

The Stags have just two home wins in League Two this season – and have the worst home record in

the league.

On Saturday they threw away a two-goal lead against play-off chasing Forest Green Rovers.

They then levelled in injury-time, only to concede again six minutes into stoppage time and lose 4-3.

“The fans are frustrated but we are probably more frustrated,” said Olejnik, who was recalled to the

side.

“We are not going into the dressing room laughing and joking and saying it will be alright next week.

“We are just as frustrated as them (the fans). We don’t want to be against them, we want them on our side because we know we have got one of the best supporters, if not the best, in the league.

“We know what it is like when you are having success and how great it can be.

“At times we would like them to be on our side (more). I know it is frustrating for them because they have paid good money to come and watch us and they have a right to their opinion.

“But maybe sometimes they could get behind us when it is not going well and support us. I fully understand we are not giving them what they pay for and what they deserve, but we’re 100 per cent trying to put it right.”