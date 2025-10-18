Keeper and defence were immaculate says Nigel Clough as Mansfield Town with first away clean sheet of season at Luton Town

A first away clean sheet of the season and three points delighted Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after seeing his side deservedly win 2-0 at LutonTown this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was a thrilling affair with Liam Roberts making two great first half saves to push a Jordan Clark shot onto a post and then denying Clark a second time from the penalty spot.

A superb finish from Rhys Oates five minutes from the break then put Stags ahead before Tyler Roberts, who had already hit the bar, coolly tucked away a 59th minute penalty to seal a win and a disappointing first game as Luton manager for Jack Wilshere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was our first clean sheet away from home for some time which was really pleasing,” said Clough.

Rhys Oates enjoys his goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, 18 Oct 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I thought our back four, and especially our goalkeeper, were immaculate today.

“The penalty save was the turning point of the game, though we did start well and had a couple of opportunities.

“They had also hit the inside of the post so had that or the penalty gone in then it might have been a different story. These fine margins are crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I thought we were full value for the win over the course of the game.

“I thought we looked a bit more joined up and fluent than we have been recently.”

Oates opened the scoring with a spectacular strike and Clough said: “It was a great goal and that is a couple he has scored with his left foot now this season.

“He does frustrate the hell out of us at times, but he is capable of putting in goals like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we should have had a penalty before we scored the second goal.

“But once we were 2-0 up it was all about looking after it while still trying to score again on the break if we could.

“We were aware Luton might have had that new manager bounce today but we were also aware their players were short on confidence.

“You saw that a couple of times when shooting opportunities were turned down in the second half.

“So once you get that second goal you take full advantage.”