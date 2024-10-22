Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magnificent Mansfield Town got straight back to winning ways with another sensational result as they won 2-1 away at Wigan Athletic tonight.

Thelo Aasgaard had wiped out Will Evans' fantastic first half finish on 53 minutes only to see Australian international Keanu Baccus rifle home the winner – his first goal for the club – on 62 minutes and spark great celebrations from Stags' huge, noisy away following.

Nigel Clough’s side fired themselves closer to the automatic promotion places with a battling third straight away win and a first at the Latics since the famous 6-2 drubbing back in 1995.

The home side had plenty of possession, but Stags worked tirelessly from the front to the back to defend superbly and stay in the top four.

Clough shuffled his pack from the side line-up which saw the club’s five-game winning run in the league ended by Stevenage on Saturday.

The Stags boss freshened things up with six changes – as did Wigan - with trio Lucas Akins, Aden Flint and George Maris back from injury, the latter two on the bench.

Stags’ stopper Christy Pym produced a vital save with his feet to keep out Dion Rankine’s effort on 16 minutes.

Down the other end, Baccus fired his acrobatic volley wide of the mark 10 minutes later.

But Evans broke the deadlock with a 25-yard net buster on the half-hour mark as he pounced on a loose pass from Babajide Adeeko.

Aasgaard squandered a chance to pull the Latics just before half-time as he nodded over.

And in added time Pym kept out but spilled a powerful free kick and Wigan screamed for a penalty as Baily Cargill tugged at Joe Hugill's shirt, both Stags escaped and went in ahead.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney made four chances at the break as he tried to turn the tide while Elliott Hewitt took over from Lucas Akins at right wing back..

Two of those substitutes combined as Michael Olakigbe slipped in Dale Taylor, who hit his shot wide.

But Aasgaard made no mistake as he turned 16 yards out to thump home Tyrese Francois’s cut back and equalise in the 52nd minute after a neat home move.

Not to be deterred from the setback, Mansfield restored their lead less than 10 minutes later.

And it was a great goal as Frazer Blake-Tracy headed Aaron Lewis’s back-post free-kick to Baccus, who fired in a fine first-time finish from the edge of the box.

Then a sliding Lewis could only turn substitute Elliott Hewitt’s teasing cross just wide.

Wigan piled on the pressure, but Mansfield stood firm and Pym easily held Jonny Smith’s late strike as the Stags secured all three points.

WIGAN: Tickle, Carragher (Ramsay, 46), Kerr, Aimson, Sessegnon (J.Smith, 70), Adeeko (M.Smith, 46), Francois, Rankine, Aasgaard, Thomas (Olakigbe, 46), Hugill (Taylor, 46). SUBS NOT USED: Watson, Sibbick.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Oshilaja, Cargill, Akins (Hewitt, 46), Baccus, Reed (Flint, 89), Lewis, Blake-Tracy (McLaughlin, 72), Evans (Gregory, 81), Waine (Maris, 72). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Boateng.

REFEREE: Daniel Middleton.