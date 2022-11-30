Joy on the road for Kimberley MW on longest trip of the season at Wisbech Town

“There were plenty of positives to take from the game but we have to be able to maintain concentration for the full game and cut out conceding sloppy goals,” he said.

“Nonetheless, it was a good three points on the road.

“We look forward to extending a warm welcome to Wisbech when they travel over to us in the New Year and our attention now turns to hosting Heather St John's on Saturday when we will look to build on today's result.”

Kimberley on their way to three points at Wisbech Town last Saturday.

Kimberley now sit seventh but only two points off third-placed Quorn while this weekend's visitors Heather St John's are second from bottom.

At Wisbechy the squad remained the same but Kimberley did tweak the system slightly given how open they had been in the previous Belper game.

And they couldn't have asked for a better start with Kai Moore latching onto a ball down the line from Sam Brown on five minutes.

Moore held off his man before crossing it for a perfectly timed run from Nathan Banton to finish.

In the 10th minute the visitors thought they had doubled their lead from a corner, which Brown got his head onto.

The ball looped to the back post but somehow the keeper blocked a shot at point blank range.

Great work down the left then saw a low cross fizzed in which both Shaw and Jones had a swing at.

Shortly after, Moore got on the end of another Brown through ball only to drag his shot wide of the post.

Kimberley did have a scare when Tom Eccleshall went down and stayed down after a heavy challenge, aggravating a muscle problem in his lower back from a few weeks ago.

The visitors were slightly frustrated only going in one ahead at the break, but had looked more settled defensively, having worked on it in training.

Like the first half Kimberley came out the traps flying and doubled the lead on 49 minutes.

After Shaw and Eccleshall liked up well, a clever cut back from the byline for Tom Jones saw him again perfectly time his run to finish from 10 yards.

Two quickly became three on 53 minutes. The move started off with a superb tackle on the edge of his own box by Ryan Wheatley with Tom Jones picking up the loose ball before a sublime pass off the outside of his boot right into the path of Shaw 40 yarrds from goal, who kept the chasing defender at bay but was upended by the onrushing keeper for a clear penalty.

In the aftermath of this the Wisbech skipper had heated words with both the assistant and referee and was subsequently sent to the sin bin for dissent.

This quickly escalated to a red after another barrage of abuse to both officials, The delay in game didn't unnerve Shaw, who calmly sent the keeper the wrong way.

This allowed Kimberley to take off Eccleshall after his earlier knock and also get some valuable minutes into the rest of the bench.

But this also stopped their flow and resulted in conceding a sloppy goal from a corner.

This gave Wisbech a lift and they nearly pulled another back on 82 minutes but for a smart save from Rigley.

Then in the 86th minute and only five minutes after coming off the bench, Aaron Coyle made it 4-1 again after a great driving run run from Jones.

This should have been Kimberley's signal to shut up shop and see out the final five minutes, but another piece of indecision gifted the home side another goal back a minute from time.

Neighbours Selston and Eastwood CFC were both beaten by in-form sides as they continue to struggle at the wrong end of the United Counties League Premier North.

Bottom club Selston were beaten 3-0 at Anstey Nomads, who are one of this season's title favourites.

Selston gave it a good go and competed but never really created anything significant, despite having it in good areas.

The pitch survived an inspection, having been under water in midweek, and Nomads grabbed a 23rd minute lead.

Keeper Joe Fryatt punched a corner away and Jordan Annable hit a volley back on goal from 16 yards, which took a deflection amid a crowd of bodies and dropped into the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 on 40 minutes when a cutting pass down the centre split the defence and Michael Reeves went through one on one to finish over the advancing Fryatt.

The final goal came 12 minutes from time as Freddie Robinson was the most alert to a ball across the box and beat his man to finish at the near post.

This Saturday Selston face another very tough trip, this time to Sherwood Colliery.

Eastwood, sat third from bottom, had an even worse afternoon as they were smashed 7-0 at Deeping Rangers.