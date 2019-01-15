Jorge Grant: I want promotion at Mansfield Town on my CV

New signing Jorge Grant says joining Mansfield Town is “a real opportunity to get a promotion on my CV”.

“This was one of the things that the gaffer (David Flitcroft) said to me,” the 24-year-old said after signing on loan from Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season.

“I didn’t get there last year, when I was with Notts County so, hopefully, I will make it this year.

“I am delighted to be here. I have spoken to the manager a lot over the last week, and I watched the game against Yeovil on Saturday.

“I saw how the team play through the thirds, from the back and from the goalkeeper, and I think I can fit in really well here.”

Grant said that Stags’ top scorer Tyler Walker, who is on loan from Forest too, also played “a massive part” in his decision to come to Mansfield.

“I have known Tyler since we were 16 or 17, and we spend a lot of time together off the pitch,” he said. “He is one of my best friends in football, a really nice guy and a good footballer.

“We grew up learning football at Forest, and we play off each other and link up really well.

“I grew up as a number ten or central midfielder. Last year, at Notts County, I was out wide on the left, which I didn’t mind because it added another string to my bow.

“I really enjoyed it out there, but my main position is number ten, and it will be nice to be back there.”

Grant was a revelation at Meadow Lane during the first part of last season’s promotion push by Notts County, and he attributed this to the influence of manager Kevin Nolan.

“He was really good for me, helping me to grow as a person, on and off the pitch, “ said Grant. “I really blossomed, especially in the first half of the season.

“I tend to flourish in a positive environment. Obviously, I have to be part of the team, but I like positivity, which I have seen at Mansfield straight away.

“In training, the lads have been enjoying themselves and working hard, even though they lost on Saturday.”

Grant spent the first half of this season in League One with promotion-chasing Luton Town, but that loan deal was terminated last week.

He said: “I started off really well, scored a few goals and played most weeks. But then I got a little niggle in my groin and had ten days off.

“The lad who replaced me came in and did really well, which can sometimes happen in football, so I am looking forward to playing again.”

Outlining his strengths, Grant said: “I like to get in the hole and the pockets between midfield and the strikers. Through balls, crosses, shots, assists, goals, set-pieces -- hopefully, I can bring them all to the table.

“Promotion has to be the main target. I am here as a Mansfield Town player first and foremost, not just as Jorge Grant.

“I am match fit and excited to be here. I thank the chairman, the gaffer, the coaching staff and the players for welcoming me here, and my message to the fans is that, hopefully, we can enjoy the next few months together.”