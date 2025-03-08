Substitute Jordan Rhodes rescued Mansfield Town another precious point with his first goal for the club near the end of a scrappy 1-1 draw at Stevenage this afternoon.

It did extend Stags' frustrating winless run to 13 games, but it was also a third draw in succession and helped ease them slowly towards safety.

There was plenty of sweat and endeavour on show but little quality as Stags failed to hit the heights of their last two excellent performances but refused to give up.

With other results in their favour, Stags now have an eight point gap to the drop zone.

Mansfield seemed to have edged a scrappy first half only to see their former player Jamie Reid break the deadlock with Stevenage's first chance a minute from the break with offside claims dismissed.

In an equally scrappy second half Mansfield had two let-offs as first Baily Cargill escaped a red card for what Stevenage thought was a 'last man' foul and the home side also hit the post before Rhodes tucked away the equaliser nine minutes from time.

Stags made four changes with an immediate debut for their new signing, American striker Dom Dwyer, plus George Williams, Hiram Boateng, and Jordan Bowery coming in for injured trio Elliott Hewitt, Keanu Baccus, Lucas Akins with Will Evans dropping to the bench.

Ex-Stag Reid had the game's first shy at goal but he was well wide from his low, ambitious 30-yard effort in the fifth minute.

For Stags, Vickers made his second mazy run of the game on 16 minutes only to cut inside and curl a finish well over the far angle.

Four minutes later Dwyer turned on Bowery's pass some 30 yards out and crashed an excellent and unexpected low shot on target which required Cooper to get down to save to his right.

Three successive corners followed for the visitors while on the half-hour mark Vickers crossed long to the far post where Bowery could not get over the ball as his finish came off the top of his head and wide.

Stevenage had not really threatened all half but in the penultimate minute of the 45 the ball broke to Kemp on the left of the Stags box and he threaded it across the six yard box for Reid to turn home from close range with the striker deemed onside – a sickening blow for the visitors.

Dwyer was well wide with a header from a Vickers cross on 54 minutes as Stags searched for a way back into the game.

Two minutes later Roberts headed wide from a Butler corner.

Vickers gave the ball away to Reid on 61 minutes and then fouled him to pick up a booking.

McLaughlin managed to clear the dangerous free kick for a corner, which was also defended before the visitors made a double change, sending on strikers Rhodes and Evans for Dwyer and Williams.

On 65 minutes Stags came close as a long free kick was headed down by Cargill in the box and Cooper just managed to touch it away before Oshilaja could poke home.

Stevenage were shouting for a penalty on 70minutes as a long cross struck McLaughlin's arm, but nothing was given.

A minute later the visitors were even more fortuitous as Cargill's loose touch allowed the ball to run to Roberts and the defender then brought him down before he could go one on one with Flinders.

It seemed an inevitable red card but Mansfield were hugely relieved to see a yellow produced instead, and they somehow managed to clear the free kick after a nervy scramble, with Lewis putting in a crucial challenge.

Stevenage almost doubled their advantage on 77 minutes as Thompson's run down the centre cut Stags open and he fed Kemp to his left, who fired across Flinders but saw his low finish clip the base of the far post.

Instead the Stags subs combined to level the game on 81 minutes.

Evans controlled a long ball in the box but saw his shot blocked.

Evans then quickly squared the loose ball towards Rhodes to his left who applied a superb finish from 12 yards out.

Lewis was booked for holding Phillips on 88 minutes.

As the game went into five added minutes, Flint and Quinn came on for Reed and Lewis, Quinn shooting well over in the last of the five.

STEVENAGE: Cooper, Butler, Piergianni, Sweeney, Freeman, Kemp (Goode 90+4), Roberts (King 84), Reid, Phillips (White 89), Thompson, Hanlan (Young 90+4). SUBS NOT USED: Ashby-Hammond, Appere, Freestone.

STAGS: Flinders, Williams (Evans 63), Oshilaja, Cargill, McLaughlin, Reed (90+1), Lewis (S. Quinn 90+1), Boateng (90+4), Bowery, Dwyer (Rhodes 63), Vickers. SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Waine.

REFEREE: Greg Rollason.

ATTENANCE: 3,675 (712 away).