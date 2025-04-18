Jordan Bowery strikes late as Mansfield Town share points in six-goal thriller at Rotherham United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town remain five points clear of the drop zone after a thrilling 3-3 Good Friday draw in a see-saw clash at Rotherham United this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had all started so promisingly as George Maris put Mansfield ahead after only eight minutes to the delight of over 2,100 travelling supporters.

But the Millers roared back thanks to the Mallik Wilks show, who scored two fabulous goals and assisted on the other by Sam Nombe to put United 3-1 up and it seemed Stags were heading for a damaging defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, substitute Aden Flint set up a thrilling finish with a reply on 77 minutes, three minutes after coming on, and then with just four minutes remaining on the clock, Jordan Bowery turned home a far post equaliser from close range to spark wild celebrations behind the goal.

Jordan Bowery earns Stags a point during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Rotherham Utd FC at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. 18 April 2025. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Relegations rivals Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers also drew so the gap to the bottom four remains the same as at kick-off, but now with just four games to play and Stags having a game in hand on Rovers.

It was another good result for ex-Stags player Matty Hamshaw, who had won three of his first four games in charge and had been appointed full-time to the manager's job earlier in the week.

Mansfield Boss Nigel Clough made three changes with Alfie Kilgour, Matthew Craig and Maris in for Bowery, Aaron Lewis and Keanu Baccus, who all dropped to the bench with Kilgour made captain for the afternoon.

Top scorer Will Evans missed out with a foot injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Rotherham Utd FC at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. 18 April 2025. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

On their first league trip to Rotherham in almost 18 years, Mansfield began on the front foot and were rewarded after just eight minutes with the opening goal.

It stemmed from a throw on the right which Akins turned towards Reed.

He shot goalwards and Maris managed to help it on with a slight flick off his head which gave keeper Dawson no chance as it flew past him into the net.

But the Millers levelled with a sizzler of an equaliser on 17 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Rotherham Utd FC at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. 18 April 2025. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mpanzu received the ball centrally just outside the box and laid a pass to his left to Wilks who curled an unstoppable 20-yard finish into the top right corner.

McLaughlin sent a far post header straight at Dawson soon after as Stags looked for a quick reply.

Cargill chopped down Wilks for a 24th minute caution and three minutes later Reed was late in his tackle on Sibley and joined Cargill in the referee's notebook.

Kilgour headed well over at the back post from a long McLaughlin cross on 31 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Rotherham Utd FC at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. 18 April 2025. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Pym was then called into action as the ball was pumped into the box and Wilks looked set to touch home from close range. He just failed to make contact but that left Pym having to suddenly block the ball as it bounced in front of him at the very last minute.

However, Rotherham did get their noses in front on 36 minutes, punishing some poor defending from the visitors.

Wilks got to the left by-line and shrugged off the challenge of Kilgour and crossed hard and low to where Nombe had got goalside of Cargill and was able to finish from three yards out.

Stags had seen a lot of the ball and also enjoyed an early lead but they went in behind at the break with much work to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pym was down to smother a low Powell cross immediately on the restart, then Kilgour headed away a home corner as the Millers looked for an early third.

Dawson then denied Maris with his legs on 50 minutes as the Mansfield midfielder got a 20-yard snapshot on target off the chest of Dwyer as the visitors tried to punish a poor kick out by Dawson.

Stags take an early lead during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Rotherham Utd FC at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. 18 April 2025. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Reed got in a vital block to deny Nombe in the box six minutes later and Hewitt's tackle then halted Wilks on the break as the action swung from end to end.

Clough shuffled his pack with a triple change on 63 minutes as Lewis, Baccus and Vickers joined the action in place of Craig, Maris and Dwyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reed saw a long range effort deflect for a corner on the restart.

But Rotherham then swept into a 3-1 lead thanks to a magnificent individual goal by Wilks.

United defended a Mansfield free kick and, when Vickers was unable to control, Wilks picked up the ball midway in his own half and began to race away down the left.

Vickers gave chase but could not catch him and, as Hewitt came in for a final challenge in the box, Wilks hit a low shot across Pym and into the net off the foot of the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a devastating blow and left Mansfield with a mountain to climb.

Bowery replaced McLaughlin on 70 minutes while the giant Flint took over from Hewitt four minutes later to try to cause chaos up front.

And Flint made an immediate desired impact as he netted a 77th minute lifeline.

Vickers crossed to the far post where Cargill, who had looked offside, turned the ball back and it came off Humphreys' leg to Flint who made no mistake in burying his finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home keeper Dawson needed treatment after colliding with his own defender in trying to deny Flint. He was eventually stretchered off and replaced by Phillips.

Stags continued to press hard and were deservedly level on 86 minutes.

New keeper Phillips made a crucial save to deny Stags a winner in the final minute of the 90 as Baccus burst into the box, beat one man, and then saw the keeper just manage to turn his finish wide.

Eight nailbiting minutes were added on – and in the fifth of them Oshilaja, as last man, was booked for his foul on the breaking Wilks with Rotherham screaing for a red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas was booked for delaying the restart soon after as Stags searched in vain for a winner in a game in which they thoroughly deserved their share of the spoils.

ROTHERHAM: Dawson (Phillips 82), Rafferty, James, Powell, Nombe (Kayode 88), Wilks, Sibley, Odoffin, Holmes (Douglas 82), Humphreys, Mpanzu. SUBS NOT USED: Hull, L. Clarke, J. Clarke, Clarke-Harris.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt (Flint 74), Kilgour, Oshilaja, Cargill, McLaughlin (Bowery 70), Reed, Craig (Lewis 63), Maris (Baccus 63), Akins, Dwyer (Vickers 63). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Rhodes.

REFEREE: David Rock.

ATTENDANCE: 10,665 (2,181 away).