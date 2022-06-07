The 30-year-old has become a fans’ favourite at One Call Stadium since originally joining in June 2020 from MK Dons.

Bowery scored several significant goals in a season of progress for the Stags under boss Nigel Clough in 2021/22 and speaking to iFollow Stags today after putting pen to paper on his new contract, the former Aston Villa man said: “I’m very excited.

“There’s unfinished business here after last season, so I’m delighted to finally sign the new contract, get it over the line and kick on for next season.

Jordan Bowery signs his new two-year Stags deal.

“I had offers elsewhere but there was only one place for me.

“I wanted to stay. After the success of last season and with what the club is looking to do, there is only one place I wanted to be.

“The whole town has been very welcoming.

“Obviously, in the first year of my time at the club there were no fans here due to Covid, but as soon as they came back, they’ve been excellent, they’ve sang my name quite a lot and it’s been good to hear.

“The main objective is to get promoted and that’s the goal we need to set.”