Jordan Bowery joins Mansfield Town’s elite 200 club

Utility man Jordan Bowery joined a very elite group of Mansfield Town players when he made his 200th league appearance for the Stags in the 1-0 home win over Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That put the 33-year-old in the club's all-time top 24 league appearance makers as he enjoys his fifth season at the One Call Stadium.

Bowery has played over 500 league games at 11 clubs but said Mansfield now feels like home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud of the 200 games – it is a good achievement for me,” he smiled.

Mansfield Town forward Jordan Bowery - in to the Stags' elite 200 club Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“In this day and age people go from club to club, which I have done in previous years.

“I have moved round quite a lot but this place feels like home.

“This is my fifth season now and I have loved every minute of it.

“Hopefully I can get more games in the tank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have not played 200 games anywhere else so it is a great achivement.

“It helps that I keep myself fit and, touch wood, I have not had any injuries that have kept me out.

“I have always been available and I don't think I have missed more than one or two games in a season.

“Since day one here the fans and the staff have been great and I will give everything I have got until they say I am no longer needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am a Nottingham-born lad so this is local to me and it has been brilliant for me.”

On the highs and lows of his time with Mansfield, he said: “I scored my first every hat-trick here against Port Vale during Covid. It was shame we had no fans there to see it.

“The run we had getting to Wembley was unbelievable, though the biggest low then was losing at Wembley.

“Then we had the high of getting promoted last year – nothing is going to top that. The club has grown so much - it has been such a good time and I have loved it.”