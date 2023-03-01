Jordan Bowery ‘already over’ bad afternoon for Mansfield Town
Forward Jordan Bowery is enjoying his role as a makeshift left wing back for Mansfield Town but admits he had no answer to the pace of winger Luke Bolton as Salford ran riot in Saturday's 5-2 defeat.
Bowery had a torrid afternoon and said: “They maybe saw some places where we were weaker and utilised what they had, especially that right winger.
“I am a forward and being up against him was tough. I didn't realise he was that quick. Credit to him – he's a good player.
“I couldn't keep up with his pace. Maybe I gave him too much space in behind. Maybe I could have stood off him a bit more and let him have it to his feet.
“But when someone has pace like that it's hard to mark. You can't mark pace.
“For me, it's gone now. It was a blip. Games come too quick and we have a lot of games to put things right. You can't dwell on it.
“It was a tough one to take, especially after the positive week we'd just had before.
“But we just have to forget about it. They were a good team and we have to hold up our hands and say we were beaten by the better team.
“We know as a team we were not at it. It is what it is.
“After three games without conceding, having five goals against us was a shock.
“But they were good and they were at it.”
On his current role, he added: “I am enjoying it and it's been a good test for me. I prefer playing on the left more than the right as I feel I can cut in more and get more involved.
“But I have always said I will play anywhere.
“It's been needed as we are down to the bare bones with so many injuries. I will go wherever I have to.”