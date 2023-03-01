Bowery had a torrid afternoon and said: “They maybe saw some places where we were weaker and utilised what they had, especially that right winger.

“I am a forward and being up against him was tough. I didn't realise he was that quick. Credit to him – he's a good player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn't keep up with his pace. Maybe I gave him too much space in behind. Maybe I could have stood off him a bit more and let him have it to his feet.

Jordan Bowery - torrid afternoon against Luke Bolton.

“But when someone has pace like that it's hard to mark. You can't mark pace.

“For me, it's gone now. It was a blip. Games come too quick and we have a lot of games to put things right. You can't dwell on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a tough one to take, especially after the positive week we'd just had before.

“But we just have to forget about it. They were a good team and we have to hold up our hands and say we were beaten by the better team.

“We know as a team we were not at it. It is what it is.

“After three games without conceding, having five goals against us was a shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But they were good and they were at it.”

On his current role, he added: “I am enjoying it and it's been a good test for me. I prefer playing on the left more than the right as I feel I can cut in more and get more involved.

“But I have always said I will play anywhere.