Jon Brady felt it had been Northampton Town's best performance of the season in their defeat to Mansfield Town.

Bemused Northampton Town boss Jon Brady felt his side had been dealt a sucker-punch in their 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town.

Frustrated Brady saw his side fluff their lines as chances went begging thanks to some wasteful finishing and an inspired goalkeeping display by Christy Pym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers were then left chasing the game after Will Evans opened the scoring just after half-time before Aaron Lewis sealed the win for Stags with a minute to go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The result was obviously not what we wanted, we feel a bit like we have been sucker-punched there,” said Brady.

“The performance was there. In my opinion that was our best performance of the season so far, certainly in terms of how we played on the ball and the chances we created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We could easily have been two or three goals up at half-time. The penalty is a big moment. If we score that I think we would have been in control but we miss it and then we concede at the start of the second half and we’re chasing the game.

"We opened up more and more and they got some good chances because of that but we’re not going to sit back. We’re going to go for it and try and get back into the game and we had some more great chances in the second half, but again we didn’t put them into the back of the net. But there are lots of positives for us.”

Northampton now face two tough games in quick succession with the midweek visit of Bolton followed by a trip to Wrexham at the weekend.