John Dempster urges Mansfield Town players to show the desire needed for promotion

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has urged his players to show him the desire and quality needed to see them to promotion this season.

The Stags open their campaign at Newport County on Saturday in what will be Dempster’s first ever competitive game as a manager.

And now, having overseen a positive pre-season and had his side rated as favourites for promotion by the bookies, he wants his players to stand up and be counted.

He said: “Desire and quality – if you can put those two things together, you get success. You need a team of players that have an inner drive to be successful.

“My message to the players is to give me everything. Don’t leave anything in the dressing room on a matchday. Go out and give it your all and you’ll 100 percent have my support.”

Dempster says taking small steps will be a priority for Stags this season as they once again attempt the huge task of being one of the top three teams at the end of the mammoth 46-game season.

He said: “We’ll be really encouraging the players to focus on the short term – I think if you take your eye off that, then that’s when you can run into issues.

“We’ll certainly be emphasising that to the players. They are excited and can’t wait to get started.

“You always look forward to that first game.

“We have some history with Newport and have had some good ding-dongs with them!

“I’m sure Saturday will be no different.

“I expect a good atmosphere – a hostile atmosphere, and an intense game, especially in the first 15 minutes.

“We’re confident – we’re not overconfident – but we are confident going into the game. We feel like we have strengths within our team that can hurt Newport, and we’re going there to return with all three points.

“The target is to get to the next level and win as many football matches as we can.

“It sounds obvious, but that’s the clear goal.

“You need players that have quality, that can unlock a door and score goals. Players that put their body on the line or read the game when it’s going against you.”

Dempster also paid tribute to the club’s supporters, who turned out in large numbers for a Q&A session at the One Call Stadium on Monday night, as well as having shown him great backing since he was announced as manager.

He said: ““I can’t speak highly enough of them. They’ve been supportive of me over the last seven years, never mind the last two month. They deserve success.

“It was an enjoyable night on Monday.

“The supporters were very positive and excited.

“It was a great reception that they gave us.

“At the end, they spoke to us individually and were wishing us and the players well.

“It was a really enjoyable night and we had some good stories about Brian Clough from Lee Glover.”

