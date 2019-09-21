John Dempster unhappy with late lapses in each half as Mansfield Town are denied a win

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster says Port Vale's late equaliser was 'gut wrenching' after the two sides drew 2-2 on Saturday at Vale Park.

Stags led deep into stoppage time in both halves but Vale pegged them back twice to ultimately earn a point.

And Dempster felt that was a shame given how his side had dominated proceedings.

He said: "It was domination from start to finish. I'd asked the players to come out fighting and represent what I'm about and they did that with a high level of performance.

"But it was crucial moments at the end of each half where we have to do better.

"That can be the difference between being a successful side and not.

"We out-played Port Vale, out-worked them and our fans out-sang them and any neutral would say we had to have won the game, so we're very disappointed and it's gut-wrenching not to get three points."

Dempster says it's all about the basics when it comes to avoiding goals costing them games as happened at Vale Park.

He said; "You just have to head the ball away, punch it away, stop it going in. It's not complicated.

"People need to be together and communicate and in the end it came down to what happened in both boxes but they wanted it more.

"There is anger in the dressing room now as players are disappointed in one another and a few words have been said between players and staff, as we know we can do better than that."

Looking ahead, Dempster now wants to see more of the same, albeit with a more successful outcome.

He said: "We have to stand up and be counted, not back down in a fight, and if we do that we will climb the league.

"I want more of the same - pressing, passing and bravery."