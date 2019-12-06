John Dempster sets December points target for Mansfield Town

John Dempster has targeted a minimum of eight or nine points from December's five tough games to keep Mansfield Town in with a chance of joining the race for play-off places.

Dempster is under huge pressure to turn fortunes around with Stags 15th and 10 points from the play-off places ahead of Saturday's visit of Cheltenham

“We don't want that gap getting any bigger, that's for sure,” he said.

“Although we haven't played 20 games yet, we can allow that gap to get any bigger.

“Looking at the games this month we need at least eight or nine points.

“The good thing about playing the teams above you is you can start to lessen that gap, which is the main aim for this next month and going into the New Year.”

Next weekend Stags head to Crewe before home games with Northampton and Port Vale followed by a trip to Bradford City.