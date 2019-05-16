John Dempster’s mission to give Mansfield Town fans new memories to treasure after promotion failures

John Dempster wants to help Mansfield Town fans get over the trauma of the last two season’s failures and make new memories to treasure.

Installed as the new manager after David Flitcroft’s sacking on Tuesday, Dempster said he has now been with the club since 2011 so knows the club and fans inside out.

After Stags failed to gain promotion for a second successive year, Dempster said: “The last two weeks have been a real emotional rollercoaster for everyone involved at the football club. It’s not something people are going to get over quickly. It takes time.

“But this is a new chapter and I will bring new ideas. There won’t be wholesale changes but there will be subtle tweaks here and there and I will make it my own.

“I know the supporters here well and I know that they can be demanding. I respect and appreciate that. They want the best for this football club more than anyone.

“All I ask from them is their support. I am sure I will get it, I am sure the players will get it and we’ll look to kick on next season.

“I feel their heartache and pain from the way the season finished – I think everybody at the football club did.

“The amount of people I saw crying after the penalty shoot-out really hit home how important it is to the town.”

But Dempster was a vital part of the club on their last promotion and wants to taste that again now as manager.

“I was part of the team that came up from the Conference and got the club back in the Football League,” he said.

“I was on the open top bus as it went round the town – they were unbelievable memories – memories for life – and hopefully we can make a few more memories for life.

“What I want here on a weekly basis is a team the supporters are proud of.”