John Dempster rings the changes in training to boost senior players as Mansfield Town search for winning formula

Desperate to get a run of form going, boss John Dempster is trying to make Mansfield Town training sessions less complicated and give his senior players more freedom on the park.

With only two wins from 13 outings, Dempster is trying to evolve a winning formula in his first season as a Football League manager and is willing to admit mistakes and learn along the way.

Ahead of Saturday’s tough trip to Grimsby Town, he said he has now changed some of his training methods to simplify things.

“Training has improved over a period,” he said. “You live and learn with senior players about what gets them going – what motivates them on a daily basis.

“At times this season I have over-complicated training and there is no need to. We have some good professionals in our ranks who know the game.

“You want to roll them out on a Saturday or a Tuesday in the right frame of mind where they can go and play with freedom, express themselves, and play with courage.

“That’s been the big steer over the last two weeks really as opposed to over-complicating things – overloading them and giving them too much information.

“It’s about giving them a bit more responsibility to go out and perform to their individual best.”

Dempster said he was happy to change things that were not working and try other things if needed as he learned his trade.

“As a coach or manager it is important you reflect and are honest with yourself and look at where you can improve individually,” he said.

“Also when you are leading a group it’s important you look at your staff and the players as well and you have got to get the best out of them. So far this season I have not got the best out of the players.

“That goes without saying when you look at the results.

“I believe and trust in the players and thing that over a period of time we will climb the league table.”