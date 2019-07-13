John Dempster gives his verdict on Mansfield Town's win at Alfreton Town

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster says his side need to raise their intensity and quality following today's 1-0 friendly win at Alfreton Town.

Alistair Smith hit the winner with a tidy finish with eight minutes to go to cap a deserved victory for Stags.

Mansfield looked comfortable throughout and created the best of the chances during a dominant second-half display.

But Dempster knows his side, which featured two trialists, must raise their levels as their pre-season campaign develops.

"Some of the possession football looked good, the rotation of midfield was good and thing's are in a good place," he said.

"The quality needs to go up in both halves, but it is still early in terms of pre-season and we look forward to getting back to work on Monday.

"The trialists did well. They are athletic and offer something different to what we have got so we will probably have a look at them in training.

"If we were to add any more players it wont be five or six, it will be one or two. The state of the squad is very strong and we wont bring players in for the sake of it like some other managers have done in the past.

"We have got good quality in the squad, We want a squad that is together and has harmony We also know that we have got good young players to support that squad.

Mansfield will face a different type of test on Wednesday when they entertain Championship side Blackburn Rovers at home.

Dempster added: "We found that we needed to do a lot more defending in our first two fixtures against Rangers and Swansea.

"They are going to be dominant with the ball but we will get different things out of the Blackburn game than we did today. Now our minute bank is going up and we have got some fitness in the players, we will be expecting something from an attacking point of view."