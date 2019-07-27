John Dempster already knows how Mansfield Town will line-up against Newport County

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster says he already knows the side that will start the season against Newport County on Saturday.

Stags brought their pre-season campaign to a close with a solid 4-2 win at home to Glasgow Rangers U23’s.

And Dempster says the successful campaign has helped him decide on how Mansfield will line-up in Wales.

“I know what the eleven will be and what the plan will be and we will spend the next week getting that plan into the players,” he said.

“Certain players have posed me questions and that is what I asked of them before the game, I want them to be in my mind.

“When we went to four at the back today we should we can play with a back four as well as a back three and that flexibility going into the season is going to be key.

““It was a nice way to sign off pre-season and Monday will mark the start of the new campaign for us.”