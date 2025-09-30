John and Carolyn Radford mark 15 successful years as Mansfield Town owners with victory

Mansfield Town owners John and Carolyn Radford celebrated their 15th anniversary at the helm with a victory over Rotherham last weekend.

And manager Nigel Clough paid tribute to their work, saying: “The club has made a lot of progress in those 15 years when you look around.

“To come from the National League and be halfway up League One speaks volumes.” “We look across at the new stand that has been done and at the RH Academy, which has been done in that time, and we had a new gym there in the summer.

“A lot of progress has been made – and that is just the tangible ones.

Carolyn and John Radford -15 years as Mansfield Town owners. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“The best ones are the feeling around the town and the supporters.

“That is the most significant impact they have had – absolutely priceless to the town and supporters. You can feel it.

“Because we are not really aware of the dark times before they came in, that is what people talk about.

“They are absolutely revelling in it because of those times and then seeing the club taken to a new level in those 15 years.”

He added: “It has been steady progress. Two promotions in 15 years, it doesn't matter how long it takes.

“It is how you do it and having good foundations and what you put in place as well.

“I am sure they feel the same as managers and coaches in that they hope that when you do go you have left it in a much better state than when you came and the foundations are there for the club to be successful for years to come.”