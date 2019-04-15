Joey Barton still under investigation as ex-Manchester United star Paul Scholes opens up on swift exit from Oldham, and West Brom could move for Sunderland boss Jack Ross

Controversial Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton remains under investigation after allegedly assaulting Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the tunnel at full-time, reportedly leaving Stendel requiring emergency dental treatment after losing both his front teeth.

A South Yorkshire Police statement read: “Officers received reports of an assault at Barnsley FC on Saturday, April 13. This incident has been crimed and will be thoroughly investigated.”

Meanwhile, Fleetwood have confirmed they have appealed Harry Souttar’s 65th-minute red card.

Also in League One, Sunderland boss Jack Ross is on the radar of Championship promotion-pushers West Bromwich Albion, according to reports.

The Baggies are still seeking a replacement for Darren Moore, who was sacked last month with the club lying fourth in the table.

Despite the reports, only BetVictor seem to be taking bets on Ross becoming the next West Brom boss, offering long odds of 33/1.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth striker Oli Hawkins has tipped teammate Jamal Lowe to become a Premier League star.

Lowe laid on two assists before rounding off the scoring, taking his tally to 16 this term, as Pompey moved within two points of second in their 4-1 win over Rochdale.

“Jamal can go on as high as he possibly can,” said Hawkins. “This is a step for him in the right direction and this season, he is showing what he can do.

“I think he could get to the Premier League if he puts the work in. Anything can happen in football and you never know.”

In League Two, ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has opened up on his swift exit as manager of Oldham Athletic.

Scholes left his boyhood club after just 31 days last month, and talked of his departure on BT Sports.

The 44-year-old admitted he knew “there was a lot of work to do” when he first joined the Latics. However, he said he expected that.

Scholes spoke about apparent interference from those above that drove him to resign. He said: “Once I get told don’t play him, that’s when it’s time to go.”

Northampton Town’s former Mansfield Town boss Keith Curle will leave ‘speculation to other people’ after Shaun McWilliams, Ash Taylor and Jack Bridge were left out against the Stags on Saturday.

“They weren’t injured,” Curle told the ‘Northampton Chronicle and Echo’ after the 1-1 draw. “But the headlines have got to be about the emerging talent of Scott Pollock and the 18 that performed and represented the club on Saturday.

“There’ll be a lot of talk if players don’t make the starting line-up from now until the last game of the season but that’s speculation for other people.”