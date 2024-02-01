News you can trust since 1952
JJ O’Toole goes out on loan deal from Mansfield Town to join League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon

Mansfield Town utility player John-Joe O’Toole has joined AFC Wimbledon on loan until the end of the season as the January transfer window slammed shut.
By John Lomas
Published 1st Feb 2024, 23:25 GMT
Stags - JJ O'Toole on the move

The 35-year-old’s first team opportunities have been limited this season due to injury.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “JJ wants to go out and play some games and we wanted to give him that opportunity.

“He’s been restricted in terms of the number of games he’s been able to play this season.

“He’s done really well for us since coming to the club in October 2022 but recently has been injury plagued.

“With Elliott Hewitt on the way back, I believe it’s an ideal time for him to go out and play.”

Stags' only other move on transfer deadline day was the purchase of Gillingham striker Tom Nichols on an 18-month deal.

