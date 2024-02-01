JJ O’Toole goes out on loan deal from Mansfield Town to join League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon
The 35-year-old’s first team opportunities have been limited this season due to injury.
Manager Nigel Clough said: “JJ wants to go out and play some games and we wanted to give him that opportunity.
“He’s been restricted in terms of the number of games he’s been able to play this season.
“He’s done really well for us since coming to the club in October 2022 but recently has been injury plagued.
“With Elliott Hewitt on the way back, I believe it’s an ideal time for him to go out and play.”
Stags' only other move on transfer deadline day was the purchase of Gillingham striker Tom Nichols on an 18-month deal.