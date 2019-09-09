Jimmy Knowles stars as Mansfield Town win back the Matt Salmon Trophy

Mansfield Town regained the Matt Salmon Trophy on Saturday as their U18s beat holders Notts County 4-0 in a bruising EFL Youth Alliance North derby clash.

The trophy is up for grabs whenever the two clubs clash in memory of the late Matt Salmon, the physio who worked for both clubs.

County beat Stags in February to hold onto the trophy over the summer, but with their first team relegated to the Conference, it was down to Stags’ youngsters to wrestle it back in style with Jimmy Knowles in fine form.

Jamie Chisholm opened the scoring for Mansfield after just seven minutes from a corner.

Then Knowles, who recently made his first team debut, showed his striker’s instincts to net number two five minutes later as he pounced on the seconds after the County keeper had saved from Chisholm.

Knowles made it 3-0 with a superb solo effort on 56 minutes before he then set up Nathan Caine for the fourth in stoppage time to edge Stags two points off top spot.