Jason Law leaves Mansfield Town to join Scunthorpe United after seven and a half years’ service

The 24-year-old, who has played in defence midfield and up front over his Stags career, has failed to nail down a regular start and boss Nigel Clough had told him that, at his age, he really needed regular first team football and he would be unable to offer that next season.

Law said: “I'm delighted to be here and I'm looking forward to getting going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to the gaffer the other day and I've seen all of the other lads that have signed, so I'm really looking forward to coming in for this season.

Jason Law, right, warming up with the Stags.

“I've had a good eight years with Mansfield and came through when I was 16. I've really enjoyed my time there, but I'm looking forward to this challenge as well. I think it should be a successful season.

“I'm an attacking midfielder, I can also play on the wing. I'm pretty versatile, left-footed, good on the ball and I like to get on the ball and make things happen.

“I've had a few loan spells, including in this league, so I know quite a bit about it. It's a tough league, but it's definitely one with the right group of players and the gaffer, there's a chance to be really successful and have a big year.”A former Academy player at both Burton Albion and Derby County, Law joined Mansfield from Carlton Town in December 2015, having scored four goals in three first team games for the Millers.He appeared on the Mansfield first-team bench later in the 2015/16 season in their 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient, just four days after his 17th birthday.Since then he has been sent out on loan spells at Sutton Coldfield Town, Gresley, Hednesford Town, Leek Town and Kettering Town.For Stags he made 13 league starts and another 30 off the bench, scoring once, and overall made another eight starts plus three sub in cup competitions.He appeared 24 times over the past season.Law’s new challenge now is to help former Championship club Scunthorpe United regain their EFL status after two relegations in as many seasons has seen the Iron drop into National League North for the forthcoming campaign.

He is their eighth summer signing so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Town tweeted: “We extend our best wishes to @jaylaw26 who has signed for Vanarama National League North outfit @SUFCOfficial.