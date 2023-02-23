January quartet of signings the catalyst for surge up the table says Mansfield Town midfielder George Maris

David Keillor-Dunn, Callum Johnson, Alfie Kilgour and Louis Reed have joined Stags ' promotion push and Maris said: “They have been massive to current form. It was like a new lease of life for us when they came in.

“We were having a bit of an up and down time but now we can really push up there and see if we can hold a position in the automatics or, worst case, the play-offs.

“Momentum is crucial. Last year you saw on that run we just kept winning. If we could put another run like that together now it could really put us up there at the end of the season.

George Maris - new quartet have made all the difference for us.

“Last season it took us to the players but this season it could put us up in the automatic spots if we can keep it going.”

He has been particularly impressed how Keillor-Dun has linked up with Lucas Akins.

“Davo has really added up front and him and Lucas look like they are a great partnership,” he said.

“It's been a good way of starting the little thing they have got going and they are both scoring at the minute.

“Davo has changed the way we play up front. I think we are a better team now with him floating around in that No.10 role. He is picking up goals and assists.

“I have played against Davo for a few years and he has always been a good player, so to sign him was a great one.

“Alfie has come in and made the back three look solid.

“Callum started off flying too though is injured at the moment. Reeds was also brilliant in the two games he played before he got injured.

“They are all good lads and fitted in straight away. More importantly they're good players and it already feels like they have been here forever.

“Since they have come in results have started to pick up – and it's no surprise we're right up there in the league again.

“When we get a few more back from injury there will be even more competition for places and we will be ever stronger. The more bodies we have the better.

“If there was ever a time to put a run together it's now.”

Maris said Stags now need to build on a fantastic run of three wins in a week.

“It has been the week of the season by far and the lads have been brilliant,” he said.

“We have picked up nine points from three difficult games and it has put us right back in the mixer.

“We are down to bare bones with injuries but those 11 lads have gone out there three time this week and won every game and not conceded. Fair play to them, they've been brilliant.

“The quality is undoubtedly there, but there is also a lot of heart in that dressing room too.

“Defensively we have got it right. We look secure at the back and we have scored eight in a week.”

Saturday's visitors are promotion rivals Salford City, who beat Stags 2-0 in the first day of the season.

“Salford are always difficult. Sometimes they like the long ball and have got the big man up top and like to play off him. But they can play a bit too,” said Maris.

“They are hard to beat and hard to break down. But put in any sort of performance like we did last week and I think we'll win the game.

“It was a tough start at Salford and probably one of our worst performances of the season on the opening day. We will look put that right.

“We are in a much better place to now and hopefully we can take three points off a play-off rival.”

Maris is now doing all he can to be involved in the game as he tries to shake off an Achilles tendon problem.

“It is better this week, I have had some treatment,” he said.

“It did settle down last week and the gaffer asked me to try it in the warm-up at Tranmere, but I had to pull out, which was unfortunate. It was just too sore.

“So we will see how quick we can get it going this week.

“I would say I was 50-50 for this Saturday. It is just the pushing-off side of things and it's not worth risking if I can't push off.