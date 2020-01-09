January gems - 11 great signings Mansfield Town have made in the mid-season transfer window

New Mansfield Town manager Graham Coughlan has vowed to bring in some new faces to help his struggling squad in the current January transfer window.

After a poor season so far, Stags fans will be hoping he can unearth a January gem like several in the past that the club have managed to bring in since the window was introduced in 2002/03. Here are 11 of the best . . .

GARETH JELLEYMAN 2005

Full back Jelleyman moved to Field Mill on a free from Peterborough United and the quality former Welsh U21 international played over 120 times before leaving on relegation from the League.

JEFFERSON LOUIS 2008

A big journeyman striker, who played for 38 different clubs, was one of the few bright lights in the season Stags were relegated from the Football league, scoring four times in 18 games.

LOUIS BRISCOE 2009

Burly winger Briscoe followed manager David Holdsworth from Ilkeston to Field Mill and became a club legend, achieving promotion and playing 175 times.

ALAN MARRIOTT 2009

The experienced Marriott joined on loan from Lincoln City and went on to enjoy promotion with Stags as one of their best ever goalkeepers, making over 200 appearances – and scoring a goal!

ADAM CHAPMAN

The talented midfield arrived on trial from Oxford United, after serving a jail sentence for causing death by dangerous driving and, finally signing, netted a hat-trick on his home debut in March, underlined his quality.

GARY ROBERTS 2012

The hugely talented Roberts arrived on a free from Port Vale and quickly showed he should have been playing at a much higher level, but his personal demons off-the-field saw him end up in rehab.

MATT RHEAD 2012

Boss Paul Cox was reunited with his big target man Rhead on a free transfer from Corby and he proved the ideal foil for Matt Green as Stags won the Conference Premier title.

MATTY BLAIR 2015

Former England C winger Blair was a joy to watch when fully fit, but his Stags career was struck down by a cruciate knee injury within three games of signing that laid him low for seven months.

BEN WHITEMAN 2017

Now worth over £1 million, classy midfielder Whiteman spent just half a season on loan from Sheffield United but it was enough to win some Player of the Year. He scored seven times from 23 games and sparkled either out wide or in the centre of midfield.

ALEX MACDONALD 2017

The former Scotland U19 skipper was Stags' seventh signing in a busy window when he made the move from Oxford United. 'Macca' continues to give whole-hearted all-action displays whether played out wide or in central midfield.

HAYDEN WHITE 2017

The 'Stepover King' arrived on loan from Peterborough United and dazzled with his thrilling displays down the right hand side until he broke a leg a year ago. Right back White is only just back in the fold.