Jamie Reid could come back to haunt us admits Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

Jamie Reid - will he come back to haunt the Stags?

Reid scored seven times in 45 outings for Mansfield Town last season and has now gone to Stevenage for a nominal fee.

Clough said it would be no surprise to him if Reid proved a success there.

“It was a very difficult one as we liked Jamie a lot and we think he's a good player,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But I think he just wasn't 100 per cent settled.

“I spoke to all the lads individually and he said he felt there was just something missing a little bit in his first season.

“When we had the chance to bring Rhys Oates in we spoke to Jamie and we thought it was best for him to have a new opportunity somewhere.

“But we are more than aware that he has the ability to come back and embarrass us and get a few goals for Stevenage. He is a good player and he could just click.”

He added: “There was also the emergence of Tyrese Sinclair to consider from last season. We think they are quite similar players and we want to give Tyrese a good crack at it.

“If we kept both it would probably put Tyrese down the pecking order a bit.

“I had a good chat to him on the phone yesterday and he goes with our very best wishes and on very good terms with everybody here. We thank him for his year and wish him all the best, now we move on.