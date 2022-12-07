James Shaw hits another hat-trick but Kimberley MW are held at home by Heather St John's strugglers

Both sides held the lead as the first half finished 2-2, James Shaw putting Kimberley ahead on 25 minutes and also levelling for them on the stroke of half-time.

On 54 minutes Shaw then capitalised on a misjudged defensive header to race clear of his man to claim his second hat-trick of the season and his 25th goal in total. But, after Shaw had hit the post in the last minute, Heather stole a stoppage time point.

Kimberley joint manager Graham Furnell said: “We went into the game knowing a win could take us up to third place but also knew it wouldn't be easy as, despite Heather languishing in the bottom three, they gave us a real scare in the reverse fixture.

James Shaw - another hat-trick for Kimberley MW.

“Just as in our previous few games we got caught cold napping and concede a 93rd minute equaliser after failing to clear our lines. We just couldn't finish them off.

“On reflection and having the benefit of watching the game back Heather were the better side in the first half, but we created enough chances to win the game comfortably in the second half.

“The goals we conceded were so disappointing and looked even worse watching them back.

“We have to give credit to Heather who won't be down there for long if they continue to play the way they did fist half and we now have to turn our attention to a really tough game against high flying Newark & Sherwood away on Saturday.”

Newark are fourth but only a point in front of eighth-placed Kimberley.

Eastwood CFC hit top form and five goals for the first time in over a year as they saw off Wisbech United 5-2.

Etien Omari put them ahead just before the break only to immediately concede an equaliser.

But two Jack Thatcher penalties had them in charge after the break and Isaac Morledge made it 4-1 before the visitors' keeper was sent off on 79 minutes, Moreledge adding a fifth just before the end.

