James Perch celebrates his FA Cup goal for Wigan at Manchester City.

The veteran defender - who lost in the 2014 semi-final with Wigan - has fond memories of the competition, both as a boy and as a player.

“Scoring the winner for Wigan at Man City is a great memory,” he said.

“It was a good day. We played really well and it was good to get through.

“My earliest memory is Eric Cantona's goal against Liverpool in the 1996 final.

“We used to watch it as kids, it used to be a tradition and I have fond memories of the cup.

“The FA cup has lost it a bit with the bigger clubs losing interest, but I’d like to see the magic come back to what it used to be.

“It's always good to see the upsets and hopefully we can get one. It is good for the fans.”

Stags will be backed by 3,000 fans making the short trip to Hillsborough.

And having seen their side beat Sunderand away in the last two competitions, they will travel with confidence.

“It is always a good game in the FA Cup and it is nice to have a break from the league,” added Perch.

“We will take a few thousand fans and hopefully have a good day. The fans have been brilliant since I have been here and the numbers don't surprise me.