Mansfield Town defender James Perch on his comeback against Leyton Orient a month ago.

Veteran Perch has only had two brief subs outings since returning early from a fractured skull suffered in September but last night was started in the U23s 2-1 Premier League Cup defeat by Wigan Athletic at Moor Farm Training Centre.

“James played his first 60 minutes for six months,” said Clough.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow but he’s not experienced any adverse reaction so far.

“He did okay; it was a typical U23s game and will be very different to what Bradford will be on Saturday.

“Danny Johnson and Kieran Wallace also played 60-70 minutes so it was also a good match for them to get game time.”

Stags need to replace suspended centre halves Oli Hawkins and John-Joe O'Toole on Saturday with Perch, Kieran Wallace, Stephen McLaughlin and Elliott Hewitt possibilities in either a back four or a back three.

Struggling Bradford were today lifted by the surprise appointment of Mark Hughes as their new manager.