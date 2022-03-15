James Perch's return to action against Orient.

After expecting to miss the entire season with a fractured skull after a freak training ground accident, the vastly experienced Perch has returned early and recently made a couple of late cameo appearances as well as getting some fitness in U23 matches.

But Friday marked his full return and manager Nigel Clough said: “He came through it well.

“I think he oozes calmness, even though we did concede late on – he wasn't involved in that. It was nice to get him on the pitch and he is now in contention like everyone else for selection.

“His fitness levels are okay now. He played 90 minutes against Leeds United in the Premier League Cup which was god for him to be back on the pitch again. He can start anytime now.”

However, fellow defender Farrend Rawson suffered another head injury on the night and Clough hopes teams can soon be allowed to make five subs again.

“We couldn't use a concussion substitute unfortunately. They do the protocols on the pitch and didn't class it as concussion. We could have done with it,” he said.

“I hope they change the rules back as last year, with Covid, we were allowed five subs.

“It seems quite bizarre that in the FA Cup you have a different amount of substitutes to a league game.

“I hope it's under discussion that we can make five subs next year on three different occasions as you can in the cup.”