James Gale relishing second chance at being a pro after full Mansfield Town league debut

Released by Derby County at 14 and drifting into non-league, the 21-year-old, signed from Long Eaton United 17 months ago, finally made a League Two start in the physical 0-0 draw with Sutton United and said: “It was really good and I enjoyed every minute of it. It was a moment me and my family will cherish for a while.

“It was a good opportunity to showcase what I can do and help the team out.

“I kept the shirt and gave it to my dad. He has a couple now as he has one from my first start for Mansfield ever too.”

James Gale gets close attention on his debut on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

It was a far cry from his release from the Rams.

“I was at Derby up to U14s and then got released,” he said.

“It was a sad moment for me and my family as we'd worked hard for five or six years towards that. But my mum and dad were very helpful getting me back on track and focusing on other aspects of life that are just as important as football.

“I went off to play non-league at Long Eaton U16s and broke my way into their first team.

“I wasn't really planning to be a footballer when I was 18. I was just playing with my friends. “But when I was 19 I just turned it on a bit, got my fitness up, and when this opportunity came along I couldn't say no.

“There have been times when it was challenging with the demand and pressure of training every day, but for the most part I have enjoyed it and I want to keep learning from experienced pros.

“Kevin Phillips didn't play pro until he was about 22, so I think there will always be opportunities out there for older players who maybe think it's over, but it's not.”

Gale admitted his start on Saturday came as a shock.

“I was told I was starting on Friday just after training which gave me 24 hours to get ready for it mentally and physically to make sure I was ready to perform,” he said.

“I couldn't really believe it to be fair. I've not had a lot of game time this year but I have been working towards it and it was an opportunity I was there ready to take.

“I made sure I did everything right. I got to bed at a good time, ate the right stuff and just focused my mind towards it.

“The players were very helpful, talking to me and helping me with my nerves. There were a few nerves just before kick-off, but as soon as I had a couple of touches and started running around I felt good and I felt sharp.”

It was certainly a baptism of fire against a robust and direct Sutton side.

“I was pleased with the physical side of my game,” he said.

“Sutton are a very physically demanding side and I definitely gave a bit back. I didn't shy away from the tackles.

“I don't think you will come up against a side like Sutton in the league again. They are just very physical. They made over 20 fouls. They came with a game plan to stop us from playing.

“It was more like a rugby match at times, wrestling players and the constant fouls. They are sometimes brutal with their tackles and then send it long.

“I thought there was more I could have done attacking-wise – and I think I am going to feel like that after most games. But I felt happy with my game defensively.”

He added: “I think there is a lot more to come from me. I am here and ready to give and be there when called upon. I'm here for the long run.

“I just hope for more opportunities in the future. It's about consistency and working hard in training.”

On playing at this level, he added: “You don't get as much time on the ball. Everyone is physically fit and strong. No one is that slow in this league.