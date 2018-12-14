Jake Kean hopes loan spell at Mansfield Town might lead to longer stay

Keeper Jake Kean hopes to use his unexpected month-long loan deal with Mansfield Town to win an extended stay at One Call Stadium.

Kean, who was previously at the Stags in early 2017, is aiming to turn his temporary signing to cover for the injured Bobby Olejnik into a longer stay.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper said: “I didn’t do too badly (here before), 10 or 11 clean sheets in 19 games. I really enjoyed my team here and wanted to come back the following season, but it wasn’t a possibility.

“The fact I can now, albeit for a short time, (means) I will take the opportunity with both hands.

“Hopefully what I have done here in the past and my record elsewhere will do a bit to impress the gaffer and it is down to me to do the rest to make sure I am here until the end of the season and beyond.

“I like the club. It is a great set-up and a great bunch of lads. If I could stay for longer I would.”

Kean, who has been training at different clubs and looking to find a new club after leaving Wednesday, said he had become disillusioned with football towards the end of his time at the Owls.

However, he added that his time away from a club had made him realise how much he still wanted to be in it.

“It has been a wake-up call. I feel like I have not a purpose. I am no good at housework. Football is what I am good at and is what I enjoy. Now I have had this break I know I still want to do it

“I have ben training non-stop as if I have been playing. The only downside is that there has not been a game at the weekend – now there is.”

Kean is in the squad for Mansfield Town’s match at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

He said it would help knowing some of the players because of his time at the Stags during his previous spell.

“The club is well run and has got a great fan base. It is perfect that there are so many familiar faces. It is like I have never been away,” he said.

