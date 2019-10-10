Jacob Mellis doubt, but Mansfield Town finally close to having a fully fit squad for first time this season

A late decision will be made on the fitness of Mansfield Town midfielder Jacob Mellis ahead of Saturday’s visit of Oldham Athletic.

But Willem Tomlinson looks to have shaken off his illness and, with young striker Jordan Graham back in training and fellow front man Craig Davies possibly less than a fortnight away, Stags boss John Dempster is close to having a fully fit squad for the first time.

Dempster had up to 10 players unavailable in a nightmare August and on Tuesday saw Tomlinson and Mellis leave the field during the Leasing.com Trophy clash with Crewe.

“Willem is okay now and will train today,” said Dempster.

“He wasn’t feeling great on Tuesday but wanted to play. He struggled physically and I think you could see that.

“Mellis has tweaked his hamstring slightly. It’s not as bad as first feared and he will be re-evaluated over the next couple of day to make sure there is recurrence of the issue.

“But neither are major issues and we are starting to get the squad back to full strength.”

Stags’ injury situation is certainly improving and Dempster smiled: “Jordan Graham is back training.

“Davo will be the last to return, god willing there’s no other injuries.

“I watched him train with the physio Tuesday afternoon before the game and he’s coming on well.

“I expect him to be back with the group within the next week and a half possibly.

“So for the first time this season we could be at full strength in the next week or so.

“That would be massive. People talk about our squad being almost like an all-star League Two side. We’re not.

“We are a strong squad that needs to be together at full strength to be at our best. We’re not an all-star team. We are a group of players that need to do better over the forthcoming weeks and starting from Oldham on Saturday.