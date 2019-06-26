Jacob Mellis deal finally signed and sealed for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town midfield ace Jacob Mellis has finally put pen to paper on a new contract.

“Jacob is now a registered player for us next season,” smiled manager John Dempster.

“He is a player with good natural ability for us on the ball who will be key for us next season.

“It was never in doubt really, having spoken to Jacob at the end of last season. When you’re trying to break teams down at home I think he is going to be key.

“He’s played at a higher level and he is another player I had really positive discussions with at the end of last season. To have him officially on board is massive.”