Jack Colback says Nottingham Forest need to believe in themselves more

Jack Colback says new manager Martin O’Neill is firing the belief back into the Nottingham Forest squad ahead of their home clash with Wigan Athletic this weekend.

O’Neill is looking to bag his first win as boss following his opening defeat against Bristol City last weekend.

Colback told the club’s matchday programme, Forest Review: “The lads have taken to the manager really well. Obviously the sessions are different and training has changed to what we had, but I think the lads have got to take to him in the same way he has taken to us, having belief.

“He came in and the first thing he said to us was that he wouldn’t be here if he didn’t believe we could go up. The lads have got to believe that as well and that is maybe something we have lacked, a bit of self belief in games and being a bit more arrogant and believing that we are good enough.

“We have shown numerous times this season that we can compete with anyone in this league; it is just been the games against the bottom half teams where we have come unstuck a bit.

“We have to move forward now, not dwell on it and everyone is disappointed; the players are and I am sure the fans feel the same way. It hurts anyone every time you don’t win a game. We understand the frustrations of the fans at the moment with the way things have gone, but we are equally frustrated.

“The fans have been there all season, away from home as well, with midweek trips where you think there might be a few less in the stand but they always turn up.

“They are always positive and it is time, as players, that we repay that. It is always bad when you lose as it feels like you are letting everyone down but we have to remain positive, move on and hopefully get a good win on Saturday.”