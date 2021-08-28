It's 'incredible' that Mansfield Town didn't score at Swindon - Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough. Photo: Chris Holloway

Tyreece Simpson scored the only goal of the game for the hosts, but it was at the other end where the Stags boss thought the net should have rippled.

"I'm not sure how we haven't scored, apart from poor finishing and poor decision making in the final third again," Clough said.

"To create that many chances away from home at one of the top teams in the league and not come away from there with anything, it's quite incredible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We controlled the game for periods, had good chances. Ollie Clarke had two good chances, Ollie Hawkins had one. You come in at half time 0-0 and think we should be 1-0 up.

"Second half we concede a softish goal, a good goal probably from their point of view. From then on we have, I think, half a dozen opportunities to get a goal."

Tyrese Sinclair thought he had scored from a free kick, but it was deemed the ball had not crossed the line.

Clough added: "We're on the halfway line so we can't tell, but we had a look at the subs warming up. They thought it was in.

"The reaction of our players, they thought it was in as well. It must have been mightily close, but another thing's gone against us."