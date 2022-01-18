Forest Green manager Rob Edwards - the right decision to call Stags game off.

“I’m really disappointed, I thought we started the game well,” quipped Edwards.

“We couldn’t see the far side and we don’t want a game like that.

“You’ve got to think about the safety of everyone involved.

“The linesman couldn’t see the other side so one team’s going to get done by someone being four yards offside.

“We all wanted to play. Everyone wanted the game on, but it was probably wishful thinking.

“I’m not an expert, we wanted to give it every chance but it wasn’t to be.”

The Stags were desperate to pit their wits against the runaway league leaders.

Nigel Clough’s charges are in an incredible run of form with six straight league wins and nine wins with one defeat since the end of October.