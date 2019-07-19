It doesn't get much better than the R&H Academy for Mansfield Town assistant manager Lee Glover

Mansfield Town are back at the new R&H Academy training ground – and assistant manager Lee Glover said few clubs below the top of the Championship can boast anything as impressive.

Stags tried to use the new facility early this year but had teething issues with some of the grass pitches.

However, that has now been sorted and Stags are finally able to fully utilise the £2m complex.

“For the level we are at the facilities are fantastic – not only the facilities but the infrastructure inside it,” said Glover.

“The food and the well-being of looking after the players is excellent. That bodes well.

“The players need to respect that and understand you don't get this at other clubs at our level and be thankful for it.

“A facility like this would help most clubs outside of the top end of the Championship.

“The pitch has obviously bedded in – we trained on it and it's fine.”

Glover said the training ground showed the club owners were serious about going to the next level and beyond.

“Everything is very positive here,” he said. “We have a good facility here and you can tell people are having a go of trying to make the club successful.

“The players have to buy into that and do their part on the pitch.”

He added: “You know where you're going to be training and you know you've got somewhere to train. I have been at other clubs where they have to ring round and get a facility to train on somewhere is either waterlogged or whatever.

“We have got a 3G here, we have a gym just down the road, we have a gym I think being built here, we have got the pitches – it's very good to be able to offer those facilities to the lads and anyone we are trying to sign or bring into the club knows we're on an upwards trajectory and have top drawer facilities.”