Here is the side we think he may go for. Do you agree?
1. NATHAN BISHOP
Nathan Bishop is three games away from a promotion on his young CV that would crown a magnificent season on loan from Manchester United. And his No.2 Marek Stech will continue to be his biggest cheerleader.
Photo: Tony Marshall
2. JAMES PERCH
Boss Nigel Clough this week spoke of Perch's experience as one of the keys to Stags' potential success. So it is hard to see him being dropped. With O'Toole and Hawkins best equipped to tackle Northampton's aerial threat in the centre it seems likely Perch will remain at right back, which is again tough on Elliott Hewitt who has played so well there this season.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. JOHN-JOE O'TOOLE
He was magnificent against Northampton in their league clash here last month, helping Stags keep a clean sheet, and will undoubtably be in there again on Saturday.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. OLI HAWKINS
A threat at both ends of the pitch, Hawkins' height will be considered a big factor in him playing centre half against a very direct Northampton side. He headed the winner against them last month. And he is always an option to push up front if a goal is needed.
Photo: Chris Holloway