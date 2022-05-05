Here is our best guess at the side Clough will pick for the game – do you agree with this XI?
1. NATHAN BISHOP
Manchester United loanee Bishop will complete a superb regular season for Stags on Saturday. He was again assured and handled well at Salford and could do nothing about the two free headers his defence allowed the opposition to beat him with. It remains to be seen what United plan for him next season, but for now he will want to have a promotion on his CV whether automatic or via Wembley.
Photo: Tony Marshall
2. ELLIOTT HEWITT
Hewitt was unlucky to be left out at Salford as Nigel Clough wanted to utilise the size of Oli Hawkins against the giant Matt Smith. But Stags do miss Hewitt's forward forays when he's not there and will want to take the game to Forest Green. Hawkins would then be on the bench ready to shore things up at the back or go up front if they need a goal later on.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. JOHN-JOE O'TOOLE
Warhorse O'Toole should be the perfect man for a game of this magnitude with Stags needing at least a point to be sure of the play-offs.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. JAMES PERCH
Perch, who fractured his skull earlier this season, took another bang or two on the head at Salford and was brought off as a precaution near the end. But he has been fine since and his experience along side O'Toole to shut out the dangerous Jamille Matt could prove vital with Hawkins the unlucky one to drop out.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths