With automatic promotion, play-offs or missing out altogether all possibilities for Mansfield Town on Saturday, manager Nigel Clough has much to ponder as he picks his side to face Forest Green Rovers, who are challenging for the title, in the final game of the regular season.

By John Lomas
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 2:07 pm

Here is our best guess at the side Clough will pick for the game – do you agree with this XI?

1. NATHAN BISHOP

Manchester United loanee Bishop will complete a superb regular season for Stags on Saturday. He was again assured and handled well at Salford and could do nothing about the two free headers his defence allowed the opposition to beat him with. It remains to be seen what United plan for him next season, but for now he will want to have a promotion on his CV whether automatic or via Wembley.

2. ELLIOTT HEWITT

Hewitt was unlucky to be left out at Salford as Nigel Clough wanted to utilise the size of Oli Hawkins against the giant Matt Smith. But Stags do miss Hewitt's forward forays when he's not there and will want to take the game to Forest Green. Hawkins would then be on the bench ready to shore things up at the back or go up front if they need a goal later on.

3. JOHN-JOE O'TOOLE

Warhorse O'Toole should be the perfect man for a game of this magnitude with Stags needing at least a point to be sure of the play-offs.

4. JAMES PERCH

Perch, who fractured his skull earlier this season, took another bang or two on the head at Salford and was brought off as a precaution near the end. But he has been fine since and his experience along side O'Toole to shut out the dangerous Jamille Matt could prove vital with Hawkins the unlucky one to drop out.

