Stags will start their League One campaign on Friday night with a tough away day at Barnsley.
It’s a side which is likely to feature summer signings Lee Gregory, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Deji Oshilaja and Keanu Baccus.
Here’s how we think the side will look, with a 4-4-2 diamond formation. But what starting line-up would you select? Give us your team and join the debate via our social media channels.
