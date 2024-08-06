New signing Deji Oshilaja has fitted in well since his move to Mansfield Town and is likely to start at Barnsley. He could be one of four summer signings to feature in the starting side.New signing Deji Oshilaja has fitted in well since his move to Mansfield Town and is likely to start at Barnsley. He could be one of four summer signings to feature in the starting side.
New signing Deji Oshilaja has fitted in well since his move to Mansfield Town and is likely to start at Barnsley. He could be one of four summer signings to feature in the starting side.

Is this how Mansfield Town will line-up at Barnsley for the opening game of the season?

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 09:52 BST
The long wait is nearly over.

Stags will start their League One campaign on Friday night with a tough away day at Barnsley.

It’s a side which is likely to feature summer signings Lee Gregory, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Deji Oshilaja and Keanu Baccus.

Here’s how we think the side will look, with a 4-4-2 diamond formation. But what starting line-up would you select? Give us your team and join the debate via our social media channels.

Position: Keeper

1. Christy Pym

Position: Keeper Photo: Chris Holloway

Position: Left-back

2. Lucas Akins

Position: Left-back Photo: Chris Holloway

Position: Central defender

3. Aden Flint

Position: Central defender Photo: Chris Holloway

Position: Central defender

4.

Position: Central defender Photo: Chris Holloway

