Is former Grimsby Town striker Montel Gibson about to become Mansfield Town's latest signing?

Mansfield Town are said to be interested in signing in-form Stourbridge striker Montel Gibson, according to football website The 72.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 2:11 pm
Former Grimsby man Montel Gibson is said to be a Mansfield Town target. He has banged in 19 goals this season for Stourbridge.

Gibson, 24, has been banging the goals in this season for Southern League Premier Division Central side Stourbridge.

Gibson, who is also said to be interesting Oldham, played in the Football League with Grimsby last season, where he scored twice in 19 appearances.

He was loaned out to Stourbridge as the Mariners looked to avoid relegation, before making the move a permanent deal.

He comes with a good non-league pedigree following prolific spells with Ilkeston Town and Halesowen Town.

