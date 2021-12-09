Graham Coughlan, former manager of Mansfield Town.

The League One club sacked Richie Wellens last week ahead of their FA Cup home defeat by the Stags.

But now Coughlan, who was sacked by Mansfield on 28th October 2020, could be the man they believe can revive their fortunes.

BBC Radio Sheffield have Tweeted: “Understand former Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan has held talks with #drfc about the vacant managers position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Kept The Pirates up who were in similar circumstances. Club board meeting tomorrow to begin short-listing.”

When Stags sacked him, they sat just above the League Two drop zone on five points after failing to win any of their 12 matches in all competitions this season – their worst start for 106 years.