Is Anthony Hartigan’s season over with Mansfield Town?
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough fears midfielder Anthony Hartigan's season may already be over after his second dislocated shoulder of the season at Walsall.
“I believe Anthony will be seeing a specialist on Saturday and then we will know a bit more of what is going to happen,” he said.
“But it is likely he will need an operation now to get it fully repaired which could rule him out for the rest of the season. We will see. It's a real blow for him.
“Before the first one I thought he was really settling in, then he did his shoulder at Grimsby and he has never really got back to the standards he showed before that.
“But he was getting there and now he has had this latest setback.”
Hartigan is one of eight walking wounded Clough may be unable to call on for Saturday's home clash with Barrow.
“George Maris and Keiran Wallace will be a week or so we hope,” he said.
“Elliott Hewitt has had a few days off with his illness but we are hoping he will be back in training this week and ready for Saturday.
“Ollie Clarke has had a scan and will be a good few weeks – the same with Riley Harbottle. We think three or four weeks depending on how he heals and how his rehab goes.
“Lucas Akins has a similar ankle problem to Kieran. They both have an outside chance for Saturday but are more likely for the Crewe game.
“James Gale has problems with his shins – shin splints or something like that – and we think he will be another month.”
With the January window open Clough is now waiting to see if his three targets will join the Stags' promotion push.
“We have made enquiries in for the three players we want and are just waiting on decisions,” he said.
“But it will be after the weekend. Things tends to warm up after the FA Cup weekend this weekend as a lot of teams include players in their squads.”
Clough is still hoping he can also extend midfield ace George Lapslie's contract, which expires in the summer, but admitted: “The negotiations are ongoing but I don't think it looks too favourable at the moment.”
The one month contract for free agent left back Lewis Page has now expired and he remains injured.
“The club won't renew it while he is still injured so we will see if he gets fit and see what happens in January with him,” said Clough
“Is is in the gym and receiving physio, but he is not training. He is a free agent, so he might well get fixed up somewhere else in January.”