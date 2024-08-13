Irish veteran Stephen Quinn so happy he decided to play on for Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Veteran Stephen Quinn is so happy he agreed to play on for another season after helping Mansfield Town to an opening day 2-1 win at Barnsley on Friday night.

The 38-year-old ex-Irish international was a key figure in Stags' promotion last season and on Friday put Stags on the road to victory with a stunning opening goal.

“It's great I can prolong my career another season,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was everything about the club that made me want to play on. The last three years we have gone on this journey and I wanted it to continue.

Stephen Quinn scores at Barnsley. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“I had a chat with the gaffer towards the end of the season and he just said we will leave it on you.

“I wanted to go away and focus on helping the club get promoted as that was the main goal from when I first joined.

“We did that and I had a good think about it. I said to the gaffer that if I do come back I want to be able to offer something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had to think if I could still do it and would I have the legs? I felt I could and if I didn't I would have stepped away.”

He continued: “I have felt really good in pre-season and not missed any training sessions or games.

“Luckily enough the club wanted me here, which is more important.

“I am glad I did it now after Friday. I know it's only one game but hopefully I can be available as much as I can and do my best for the club again this season and who knows where the journey could take us?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am 38 and at the end of the day I have to be realistic on game time, though I did tell the gaffer if I did sign I will get grumpy if I don't play!

“We have a great squad – the gaffer has evolved the squad again this season and we have some great additions.

“But as long as I can bring something to the table and offer some experience and help the team then I am more than happy to be here. I know how much this club means to me at this point.”

On Friday's win, Quinn said: “It was an excellent result and a great start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got out of the traps really well, which is what we wanted.

“That comes from the gaffer – he wants us going forward and passing forward.

“When we do that I think we are a match for any team in this league - and above to be honest.

“We carried on from last season and we have had a good, solid pre-season as well with some good results and performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We went there without fear on Friday – it's a sort of free hit this season in League One.

“It's just go for it with no fear and we looked really good in the first half and we saw the game out.”

On his goal, he said: “It sat up nicely and I hit it sweet, so the minute it left my foot I knew it was going in.

“We were well on top at that stage so it was nice to get the goal to get us off the mark, then we took it from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have our backs to the wall at times this season and we showed we can do both sides of the game on Friday.”

Boss Clough said: “At the end of last season you sit down and say if Quinny stays he might be a bit part player.

“But he makes it very difficult to leave him out for the start of the season.

“You get someone like him at his age, he has been right up there all pre-season with the running and so on and he just forced his way in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There may be times he only plays 60-70 minutes like he did on Friday.

“But those 60-70 minutes can be hugely important. He's got a goal and got us playing as much as anybody in that first half-hour and he drives everybody else on. He is very important to have around.

“He knows he is probably not going to be playing too many 90 minutes this season.

“It will be - give us everything you've got for an hour and we will see where we go from there.”