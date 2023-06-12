News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

International call-up for Mansfield Town’s Lucas Akins at the age of 34

Mansfield Town forward Lucas Akins could finally make his international debut at the age of 34 after been named in the Grenada squad for their CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying tie against Guyana.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read

The versatile Stags man is among 23 players who have been called up to represent the Spice Boys ahead of their first preliminary round qualifier for the 2023 Gold Cup against Guyana this Sunday.

The match will take place at The Drive Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (2am kick-off, BST) and the winners will take on Trinidad and Tobago or Guadeloupe in the final qualifying tie just a few days later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victors of the second match will qualify for this summer’s Gold Cup in Canada and the USA, which is due to start on Saturday, 24th June.

Lucas Akins - international call-up. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.mediaLucas Akins - international call-up. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media
Lucas Akins - international call-up. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media
Most Popular

Akins is part of a squad which includes fellow League Two stars Myles Hippolyte of Stockport County and Aaron Pierre of AFC Wimbledon.

Akins was first called up to represent the Grenada national football team in March 2020, qualifying to play for them through his ancestry, but the matches were ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related topics:Mansfield TownStagsFlorida