The versatile Stags man is among 23 players who have been called up to represent the Spice Boys ahead of their first preliminary round qualifier for the 2023 Gold Cup against Guyana this Sunday.

The match will take place at The Drive Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (2am kick-off, BST) and the winners will take on Trinidad and Tobago or Guadeloupe in the final qualifying tie just a few days later.

The victors of the second match will qualify for this summer’s Gold Cup in Canada and the USA, which is due to start on Saturday, 24th June.

Lucas Akins - international call-up. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Akins is part of a squad which includes fellow League Two stars Myles Hippolyte of Stockport County and Aaron Pierre of AFC Wimbledon.