Mansfield Town will now enjoy an international break next weekend after the scheduled League Two clash at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, 7th September was postponed due to call-ups for three of Stags' players.

Striker Lucas Akins has been given another international call by Greneda and now Stags have two other new signings called up too with midfielder Keanu Baccus off to play for Australia and last night's deadline day loan arrival, striker Ben Waine, in the squad for New Zealand.

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.