International break almost certain for Mansfield Town
Nothing has been confirmed on any of them as yet but boss Nigel Clough believes the scheduled home game with Peterborough United on Saturday, 15th November will be postponed.
“I think we are about 99 per cent certain we will have the break,” said Clough.
“We are just waiting for confirmation paperwork.
“Jordan Bowery, McKeal Abdullah, Nathan Moria-Welsh, Jamie McDonnell and Lucas Akins have been called up - so any three out of those five and it's confirmed.
“Also Peterborough cancelled their last one as well. So I think we are almost certain to be off.
“So we need one last huge effort at Northampton Town on Saturday before the break and let's try to stay unbeaten.”