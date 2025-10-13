Interim boss O’Connor oversees win for Eastwood CFC after late rally against Clay Cross Town

Eastwood CFC kicked off a new chapter on Saturday as they beat Clay Cross Town 4-2 with a dramatic late rally as club captain Aaron O’Connor stepped into interim management following the departure of Martin Ball and Daryll Thomas last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As applications flow in for the job, O'Connor said: “Obviously things are still very fresh and everyone is still processing last weekend’s events.

“From my point of view, I just want us to get back to winning football matches and enjoying it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The previous gaffers did an amazing job building this talented squad and creating a real unity — and that hasn’t gone anywhere.

Eastwood celebrate their late win with the bench on Saturday. Photo by Scott Messom.

“We don’t see this as a time for negativity, just change.

“We’ve made a really good start today.

“You could see what it meant to the lads with the celebrations at the end.

“A massive thank you to the fans for coming out — our biggest crowd of the season and they really got us over the line.”

The Red Badgers made the perfect start, opening the scoring inside just two minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngster Thomas Hodgkinson rifled a low drive into the bottom corner to give the hosts an early lead and settle nerves.

Eastwood continued to dominate the early proceedings but were left frustrated by two controversial first-half goals that saw them trail at the break.

In the 10th minute, a long ball over the top from the Clay Cross goalkeeper found Brad Grayson, who appeared to be a yard or two offside.

As the Eastwood defence hesitated, expecting a flag that never came, Grayson calmly lifted the ball over the advancing Sam Wilson to level the scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 28 minutes, Clay Cross struck again. A corner wasn’t cleared properly and, after a scramble at the back post, the ball was headed back across goal by a player who seemed to have stepped off the pitch, Grayson again in the right place to fire home.

The second half was a frustrating affair for Eastwood, with the visitors looking to disrupt and delay the game at every opportunity.

However, their time-wasting tactics would come back to haunt them.

Eastwood controlled possession but struggled to break down a stubborn Clay Cross defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a series of substitutions, the home side finally sparked into life — and one of those changes proved decisive.

In the 85th minute, Tyler Blake held off his marker and played in substitute Abdul Saad.

Driving into the box, Saad showed excellent composure to cut the ball back to Blake, who slotted home to bring Eastwood level.

With nine minutes of stoppage time signalled, the momentum was firmly with the Red Badgers — and they seized their moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 95th minute, Man of the Match Thomas Hodgkinson delivered a superb cross that was headed back across goal by Phil Watt and substitute Marcus Marshall was on hand to nod home, sending the home crowd of 411 into raptures.

There was still time for a final flourish. A quick throw-in was flicked on by Hodgkinson into the path of Tyler Blake, who broke clear and coolly lifted the ball over the goalkeeper for his second of the game.